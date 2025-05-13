Young phenom Adrian Lee plans to capture “multiple titles” in his quest to become an all-time great in MMA

Adrian Lee may be young, but he's already laying out the lofty goals he wants to capture in his career. In an interview with ONE Championship, the 19-year-old said he's not content with winning just one world title in the promotion.

Instead, he wants to capture as many world titles as possible and hold on to his potential throne for as long as possible. Adrian Lee said:

"My main focus is to be the best possible mixed martial artist in the world. That means getting to the title in MMA and winning multiple titles."

Lee, so far, is 3-0 in his early MMA career with three straight submission wins over Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Takeharu Ogawa. Despite his quick start, Lee also feels the pressure of living up to his older siblings' astounding legacy in MMA.

'The Phenom' is the youngest of the famed Lee siblings, who include Angela, Christian, and Victoria. Angela, the eldest of the bunch, was the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and only left her throne when she officially retired from the sport in September 2023.

Christian, meanwhile, is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion. The reigning double-world champion also holds the promotional records for most wins at 17, most finishes at 16, and most knockouts at 12.

Victoria held a perfect 3-0 record, with two submissions and one knockout, in her young career before she sadly passed away in December 2022.

Adrian Lee says he was bound to enter MMA just like his siblings

Martial arts seemed like a familial duty for the Lee family, and Adrian Lee felt he was bound to follow his older siblings to ONE Championship. In his YouTube channel, Adrian detailed how his environment practically led him to professional MMA.

He said:

"So I am the youngest of four kids. My oldest sister, she was the ONE atomweight champion inside of ONE Championship. My brother is the ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion."

Lee added:

"And my other older sister, Victoria, she was also a ONE Championship fighter as well. So, it was kind of inevitable that I ended up fighting, but you know, that's how it goes."

