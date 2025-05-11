  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It was kind of inevitable” - Adrian Lee says he was destined for a career in martial arts

"It was kind of inevitable” - Adrian Lee says he was destined for a career in martial arts

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 11, 2025 08:50 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Adrian Lee knew he was destined for a career in MMA. The 19-year-old phenom comes from one of the most famous fighting families on the planet, including big brother Christian Lee, a reigning two-division ONE world champion, and big sister Angela Lee, ONE's first-ever atomweight MMA queen.

Ad

Then, of course, there's Victoria Lee, who went 3-0 in ONE all before her 18th birthday. Sadly, Victoria Lee passed away before should could achieve the greatness she was seemingly destined for, leaving Adrian as the youngest of the Lee family to carry on the legacy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Lee spoke about his iconic family and how their success inevitably inspired him to follow in their footsteps:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So I am the youngest of four kids. My oldest sister, she was the ONE atomweight champion inside of ONE Championship. My brother is the ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion".
"And my other older sister, Victoria, she was also a ONE Championship fighter as well. So, it was kind of inevitable that I ended up fighting, but you know, that's how it goes."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee is well on his way to becoming MMA's next big thing

Adrian Lee has a ways to go before he reaches the heights of his big brother and sister, but he's already off to a hell of a start.

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167, Lee delivered a show-stealing performance, submitting Antonio Mammarella in the second round.

Ad

He quickly followed that up with a first-round finish against Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver before landing his most impressive win yet—a 63-second submission win over Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

What's next for Adrian Lee inside the Circle is yet to be announced, but there's no denying that he's already on his way to becoming the Lee family's next combat sports world champion.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications