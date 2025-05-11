"It was kind of inevitable” - Adrian Lee says he was destined for a career in martial arts

Adrian Lee knew he was destined for a career in MMA. The 19-year-old phenom comes from one of the most famous fighting families on the planet, including big brother Christian Lee, a reigning two-division ONE world champion, and big sister Angela Lee, ONE's first-ever atomweight MMA queen.

Then, of course, there's Victoria Lee, who went 3-0 in ONE all before her 18th birthday. Sadly, Victoria Lee passed away before should could achieve the greatness she was seemingly destined for, leaving Adrian as the youngest of the Lee family to carry on the legacy.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Lee spoke about his iconic family and how their success inevitably inspired him to follow in their footsteps:

"So I am the youngest of four kids. My oldest sister, she was the ONE atomweight champion inside of ONE Championship. My brother is the ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion".

"And my other older sister, Victoria, she was also a ONE Championship fighter as well. So, it was kind of inevitable that I ended up fighting, but you know, that's how it goes."

Adrian Lee is well on his way to becoming MMA's next big thing

Adrian Lee has a ways to go before he reaches the heights of his big brother and sister, but he's already off to a hell of a start.

Making his professional mixed martial arts debut at ONE 167, Lee delivered a show-stealing performance, submitting Antonio Mammarella in the second round.

He quickly followed that up with a first-round finish against Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver before landing his most impressive win yet—a 63-second submission win over Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

What's next for Adrian Lee inside the Circle is yet to be announced, but there's no denying that he's already on his way to becoming the Lee family's next combat sports world champion.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

