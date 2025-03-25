“Still feels surreal” - Young star Adrian Lee revels at his stunning victory over Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

Adrian Lee is only three fights into his career, yet his reputation has already taken leaps in the combat sports landscape.

Ad

The young phenom secured his third straight professional win when he submitted Takeharu Ogawa on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card this past Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest of the Lee siblings wrote he couldn't believe the heights he's reached, especially with such a highlight reel win at the fabled stadium.

Adrian Lee also thanked his father, Ken, and brother Christian, the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, for helping him throughout his training camp.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"3-0!! Being able to compete in the Saitama Super Arena, getting the 50gs, and getting a performance like that, it all still feels surreal. I couldn’t have done this without my brother, my dad, and all the training partners who helped me throughout this camp. Onto the next👊," posted Lee.

The 19-year-old was clinical in his match against Ogawa and displayed uncanny patience beyond his years.

Ad

After securing a takedown 15 seconds into the first round, Lee escaped Ogawa's half-guard, landed a grounded knee, and locked in a surgical anaconda choke for the submission win 1:03 into the fight.

That near-minute victory also earned Lee a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Lee is now a perfect 3-0 in his professional career, with his previous two submission wins coming at the expense of Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo.

Ad

Fans who purchased the ONE 172 pay-per-view can watch replays on demand at watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee reveals his secret to avoiding burnout while training

Adrian Lee has been a martial artist his entire life.

Growing up under the shadow of his siblings Angela, Christian, and Victoria, the youngest of the Lee siblings understood how to manage his time to avoid tiring himself out after training.

Ad

In an interview with the Parry Punch podcast, Lee said:

"I feel there’s definitely been times when I felt burnt out, but I can’t help it, you know. I always just push through. I don’t know since when, but my outlook kinda changed on where I’d want to be. I’m so grateful for all the resources that I have and it’s like I have no excuses not to push harder."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.