"I ended up crying" - Adrian Lee talks about his 'tears of happiness' after successful pro-debut in ONE Championship

Young MMA star Adrian Lee had a dream debut in his professional career when he submitted Antonio Mammarella in June 2024 at ONE 167 in the second round of their lightweight MMA bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This victory kick-started a promising journey for Lee, and in a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, he narrated the high emotion he felt during the fight and its aftermath, as he stated:

"When I ended up fighting, I finished it with a rear-naked choke in the second round. And you know, even after that fight, I was so happy because of just how much nerves I had from that fight. You know, I ended up crying. It was tears of happiness after my fight."

Watch Adrian Lee's video here:

'The Phenom's' nerves to deliver an impressive performance were understandable, especially since he's competing on the global stage, where only the best fighters in the world are invited.

Three months after that incredible win over the Australian-Italian contender, Lee added Nico Cornejo to his victim list when he scored another submission win at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

Adrian Lee continued his meteoric rise with a 63-second demolition of Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

The Singaporean-American sensation added another name to his hit list last March 23 when he made quick work of Takeharu Ogawa in their lightweight MMA scrap at ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Lee quickly imposed his grappling supremacy by taking down his Japanese opponent on the mat and working his way into a submission. The Prodigy Training Center representative fired an atomic knee strike that helped him set up the Anaconda choke, which eventually forced Ogawa to tap.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Rodtang vs. Takeru via watch.onefc.com.

