Adrian Lee doubts if any of his opponents can survive one round with him: “If they make it there”

Adrian Lee wonders if there is anyone out there who can make it out of the first round against him.

Outside of his mixed martial arts debut last, nobody has seen a second round against 'The Phenom'. That includes both Nico Cornejo and Takeharu Ogawa, who both suffered submission losses against Lee in his last two outings.

Lee's finish against Ogawa was especially impressive considering he bested the previously undefeated Japanese standout in just 63 seconds with a rear-naked choke.

Asked about his quick-fire finishes and whether or not anyone out there can go more than five minutes with him, Lee told the Bangkok Post:

"Yeah, you know, if they make it there."

Overall, Lee is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship with all three of his wins coming by way of submission. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that 'The Phenom' has banked a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for all three fights.

A pretty nice chunk of change for a 19-year-old.

Adrian Lee aims to become MMA's undisiputed GOAT

With a picture-perfect start to his MMA career, Adrian Lee is on the fast track to becoming a ONE world champion. But 'The Phenom' doesn't plan to stop there:

"My goal in the sport is to be the greatest ever," Lee told the South China Morning Post following his victory over Ogawa at ONE 172 in Japan. "I have really high aspirations, and I plan on taking multiple belts, and, you know, see where that takes me."

Considering Adrian Lee comes from a long line of world-class martial artists, including former ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee and current two-division ONE world titleholder Christian Lee, we 100% believe that 'The Phenom' will accomplish anything and everything he sets out to inside the circle.

Who would you like to see Adrian Lee face next when he makes his return to martial arts' biggest global stage?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

