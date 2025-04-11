“I’m a dad first” - Double champ Christian Lee says nothing beats the joy that fatherhood brings 

For all the gold reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee has collected in the Circle, nothing compares to the joy waiting for him at home.

Ad

The former ONE lightweight world grand prix champion has recently welcomed the latest addition to his family - a third bundle of joy. With his belts tucked away for the moment, Lee is proud that his most important role will always be the one outside the spotlight.

Speaking with Nick Atkin in the post-fight interview at ONE 172, where he attended as a coach in brother Adrian's corner, Lee said:

"I’m so happy. My family’s everything. I'm a dad first, a fighter second. That’s my profession, what I do for work, but I’m really a dad first. So I couldn’t be more happy."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

“I’m ready to go” - Two-division MMA king Christian Lee itching to make a return to the circle to defend his belts

Even with a full house at home, Christian Lee hasn't lost a step. He's been busy - with his family, and the community he's built in the gym. Teaching the next generation while training himself and keeping the competitive fire alive. Now, he's just waiting for the next opportunity to re-enter the scene.

Ad

Lee said:

"For me, I’m training hard, I’m staying in fight shape, and whenever we can work out a date and an opponent, then I’ll be in there again. Right now, on my end, I’m ready to go."

Lee's hiatus from the Circle has been productive enough as he focused on building Adrian Lee up to his best form. The youngest Lee sibling rose to the expectations and is currently on his third submission finish in a row.

Watch Adrian Lee's incredible performance at ONE 172, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.