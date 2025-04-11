“I’m a dad first” - Double champ Christian Lee says nothing beats the joy that fatherhood brings 

For all the gold reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee has collected in the Circle, nothing compares to the joy waiting for him at home.
The former ONE lightweight world grand prix champion has recently welcomed the latest addition to his family - a third bundle of joy. With his belts tucked away for the moment, Lee is proud that his most important role will always be the one outside the spotlight.
Speaking with Nick Atkin in the post-fight interview at ONE 172, where he attended as a coach in brother Adrian's corner, Lee said:
"I’m so happy. My family’s everything. I'm a dad first, a fighter second. That’s my profession, what I do for work, but I’m really a dad first. So I couldn’t be more happy."
Check out the full interview below:
“I’m ready to go” - Two-division MMA king Christian Lee itching to make a return to the circle to defend his belts
Even with a full house at home, Christian Lee hasn't lost a step. He's been busy - with his family, and the community he's built in the gym. Teaching the next generation while training himself and keeping the competitive fire alive. Now, he's just waiting for the next opportunity to re-enter the scene.
Lee said:
"For me, I’m training hard, I’m staying in fight shape, and whenever we can work out a date and an opponent, then I’ll be in there again. Right now, on my end, I’m ready to go."
Lee's hiatus from the Circle has been productive enough as he focused on building Adrian Lee up to his best form. The youngest Lee sibling rose to the expectations and is currently on his third submission finish in a row.
