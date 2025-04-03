“I’m ready to go” - Two-division MMA king Christian Lee itching to make a return to the circle to defend his belts

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee expressed his readiness to get back into action and defend his championship belts.

'The Warrior' reiterated this in a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, sharing that he is keeping himself in shape and just awaiting word from the promotion on when and where next he will make his title defenses.

Lee, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, said:

"For me, I’m training hard, I’m staying in fight shape, and whenever we can work out a date and an opponent, then I’ll be in there again. Right now, on my end, I’m ready to go."

Watch the interview below:

Christian Lee ended a two-year self-imposed break, to mourn the untimely passing of younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee in 2022, back in December at ONE Fight Night 28.

There he put on the line his lightweight MMA belt against Turkish challenger Alibeg Rasulov. The title match, however, ended in a no-contest after Lee accidentally poked Rasulov in the eye in the second round and was unable to continue after.

Apart from working on his game and staying in shape, Lee is also busy in his role as one of the coaches to younger brother and rising MMA star Adrian Lee. He recently cornered for 'The Phenom' as he raced to his third straight victory in his burgeoning ONE career at ONE 172 last month in Japan.

Christian Lee open to facing former champion Zebaztian Kadestam for welterweight title

Among Christian Lee is looking at as a possible next opponent is former champion Zebaztian Kadestam for the welterweight world title.

Current divisional king Lee made this known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how the 185-pound division has a number of worthy challengers, among them, 'The Bandit'.

The Singaporean-American champion said:

"When I look at the welterweight division right now, I think Zebaztian Kadestam is definitely a worthy opponent. He just knocked out Roberto Soldic, he’s a former champion. But we’ll see what ONE Championship says, what they throw at me, and I’ll be training for everybody."

See the interview below:

Christian Lee claimed the vacant welterweight MMA belt in November 2022 by knocking out erstwhile champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

Meanwhile, Swede Kadestam last saw action in ONE in May 2023, scoring a KO victory over Croatian powerhouse Roberto Soldic in the second round of their welterweight battle.

