Christian Lee guiding next generation of martial artists to ONE Championship: “A whole team of fighters”

In a sport where experience is everything, ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champ Christian Lee is passing it on to the next wave - starting with his own little brother.

The two-division king is preparing for his return, but he's spending just as much time coaching other fighters at Prodigy Training Center, helping build a squad of amateurs and young pros who, he hopes, make it to the world stage of ONE Championship just as he had.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee said:

"Yeah, I do. I have a team now at my gym, Prodigy Training Center, building up a team of amateurs, a couple of pros, and we’ll see if I can get them to the level of ONE Championship and it will be nice to see one day a whole team of fighters coming from our gym."

Adrian Lee says training with brother Christian Lee sets him apart from other young rising stars: “I definitely have a big advantage”

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is very well aware of how lucky he is. Not every 18-year-old gets to train with a world champion every day, and even fewer get to call that champion their brother.

"I definitely have a big advantage over other young and rising stars around my age because of how experienced I’ve gotten with all the competition I’ve had over the years and having a two-division champ as a brother. He’s the best of the best and I get to train with him every day. So he’s definitely leveled up my game a lot."

Under Christian Lee's guidance, Adrian has learned to train hard and fight easily.

Just last week at ONE 172, he collected his third submission finish against Takeharu Ogawa with a stunning anaconda choke, just over a minute after the fight started. Adrian's record now stands at 3-0.

ONE 172 is available via replay at watch.onefc.com.

