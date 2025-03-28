“It led to an easy fight” - Christian Lee grateful that brother Adrian Lee’s hard work all paid off at ONE 172

ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA champion Christian Lee is no stranger to finishes - after all, his career was built on them, with a promotional finish rate of 94% in 17 wins. But it just hits differently when it's your younger brother doing the finishing.

At ONE 172 in Japan, Christian watched Adrian Lee collect his third submission in three total fights at the expense of Takeharu Ogawa in their lightweight MMA matchup.

It's a point of pride for the two-division king, as both coach and brother.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, he said:

"I’m so impressed by his performance and I’m so proud of him. We trained really hard leading up to this fight and we always say in our gym - “we train hard and the fight’s gonna be easy.” So he trained really hard for this one and I’m glad that it led to an easy fight."

Adrian Lee details fight camp for ONE 172 return against Takeharu Ogawa

If 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee made it look easy, it's because the hard part was already done. Speaking with Parry Punch in the weeks leading up to ONE 172, Adrian provided a glimpse into his intensive training camp:

"Right now, we start off training at 5:30 am. But we've pushed it back to 6:30 am just to get that extra one hour of sleep. We were training at 5:30 am for the past year and a half, so there was a huge change in my skill since we switched it. So normally, we'd go for two and a half or three and a half hours in the morning."

All that hard work resulted in a stunning anaconda choke finish against Japan's Takeharu Ogawa in just over a minute.

If you missed the action, catch it via replay on watch.onefc.com.

