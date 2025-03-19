“There’s no such thing as light training” - Adrian Lee details fight camp for ONE 172 return against Takeharu Ogawa

Adrian Lee has put himself in uncomfortable situations to bring the very best version of himself at ONE 172 on March 23.

Ad

That evening, inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, 'The Phenom' aims to make it a trio of victories on another special night for the promotion after dazzling with highlight-reel finishes over Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver and Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 last year.

Speaking to Parry Punch ahead of his return versus Takeharu Ogawa in a lightweight MMA tussle, the 18-year-old broke down the entire structure of his fight camp.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Per the teenage sensation, he starts putting in the work before the sun rises and only wraps things up once he's helped his brother, reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, with classes at their Hawaii-based outfit Prodigy Training Center:

"Right now, we start off training at 5:30 am. But we've pushed it back to 6:30 am just to get that extra one hour of sleep. We were training at 5:30 am for the past year and a half, so there was a huge change in my skill since we switched it. So normally, we'd go for two and a half or three and a half hours in the morning."

Ad

As grueling as it may be, Adrian Lee remains happy to put in the work. He knows he will bear the fruit of his labor someday, just as his brother and sister, former longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela, have done throughout their careers.

Ad

Though he does attempt to take a step back every now and then to recharge, 'The Phenom' is happy that his father and brother are often there to keep him locked in on his path to greatness:

"With my brother and dad, there's no such thing as light training. There's a lot of sparring and drilling techniques," Adrian Lee continued.

"After the morning sessions, especially during a fight camp, I always do an ice bath every day. You know, I’m lucky to have all the amenities. I go take an ice bath, and after that, I rest up, I do a noon session with my dad, which is more technical. After that. we have night time classes. My brother runs the gym, so here and there, I train, and I teach the adult class, and I spar together with the students."

Ad

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

Ad

Adrian Lee hopes his hard work pays off with quick win over Takeharu Ogawa

Adrian Lee hopes the extra hours he's put in during fight camp will result in another quick night out in the office at ONE 172.

The young star wants to protect his 100 percent finishing rate and professional resume against the Japanese newcomer, and he had this to say about his goal on fight night in Saitama:

Ad

"Whenever I enter the ring, my plan is to always finish my fight as soon as possible. So it could be submission, KO, TKO, whatever comes first," he added during the same virtual interview with Parry Punch.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23, via pay-per-view. The card takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.