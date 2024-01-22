“It doesn’t end there” – Angela Lee says Fightstory has provided her a new purpose in life

Combat sports is not the kind of career that tends to love you back, but Angela Lee is one of the few athletes who walked away on her own terms while still competing at the highest level.

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has no regrets about the decision that she made to vacate her title and retire at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

Lee felt like she no longer had the same drive and motivation to keep putting herself through the sacrifices that come with being an elite martial artist. She's instead found this same kind of pursuit in other avenues.

In a recent appearance on the Keep it Aloha podcast, Lee spoke about how retirement wasn’t the end for her but rather one door closing and another opening now that she is focused on her non-profit organization, Fightstory:

“I think it's important to appreciate that moment that you had and then to be okay and be at peace with that. It's not going to be the same anymore, but that doesn't mean that everything good in your life is gone, you know? You're going to look forward to the next thing that's to come, and finding that new purpose or that new joy, for me, I get it through Fightstory. So yeah, for everyone out there, retirement or anything, it doesn't end there.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee sees Fightstory as the start of a new chapter in her life

Following her retirement, Angela Lee said that he is more than happy for her MMA career to end where it did and that it never needed to dominate her entire life.

The start of a new chapter in her life has been defined by Fightstory, with which she hopes to implement all of the knowledge and experience that she learned in her previous years.

Lee is now channeling all of the adversity and sacrifices that came with being a world champion for a positive cause by trying to aid others who might be struggling with their mental health.

Find out more about Fightstory via their website.