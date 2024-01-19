“I’m at peace with it” – Angela Lee says she has no regrets drawing the curtain on her triumphant MMA career

At ONE Fight Night 14, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee shocked the fans in Singapore by laying her atomweight world championship down inside the circle before announcing her retirement from MMA.

The former world champion no longer feels that same motivation and drive to keep competing and making the sacrifices needed to stay at the highest level of the sport.

She now finds herself occupied with other pursuits that have left her without a space in her life to fill.

During a recent appearance on the Keep it Aloha podcast, Lee spoke about whether she has any regret following her decision and whether an MMA return would ever be on the cards.

She made it perfectly clear that her time as a world champion was one chapter in her career but it is time to move on to another:

“I don't know if I'm ever going to be involved in martial arts in the way that I once was, but I'm at peace with it, you know? My friend told me this, it’s something that really stuck with me actually. She said, ‘There are some things that are not meant to follow throughout your whole life, they're meant to follow you for just a portion,’ and that really spoke to me and it resonated with me and helped me with many different aspects not just of fighting.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Angela Lee is now spending her time making a change with Fightstory

Angela Lee now finds herself motivated to help others and make some positive impacts on the world through her non-profit organization, Fightstory.

She doesn’t regret her career as a fighter because, after all, her experiences as a martial artist and athlete are what led her to this new pursuit.

Lee has been incredibly open and honest about the struggles she faced during her career that would have gone completely unnoticed had she not spoken up about them.

Fightstory aims to provide a solution to that by championing mental health, encouraging people to speak about it, and allowing them to do that without going through it all alone.

Find out more about Fightstory and their objectives through their website.