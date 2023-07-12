Angela Lee sets up Fightstory, non-profit organization aimed at helping people with mental health struggles

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee has always championed a variety of causes outside her line of work.

Over the years, the youngest MMA world champion has given back to society in different ways, proving that she is a class act apart from being one of the most highly-adored fighters.

Just yesterday, per her Instagram story and her friend, Maraya Tomiko Miller, ‘Unstoppable’ has set up a non-profit organization called Fightstory, a platform to allow people from all walks of life to interact and thrive while on their mental and physical wellness journey.

Screenshot from @samuraiya_mma

Miller wrote:

“Fightstory is dedicated to speaking one’s truth, inspiring hope, and building a community for individuals struggling with mental health. We aim to create a safe space that empowers one another to embrace the journey because it is only through struggle that we gain our strength.”

Mental health is a subject that has stayed close to Angela Lee’s heart, it is something she has openly confessed to having struggled with throughout her teenage years and adulthood.

Months before she returned to defend her world title against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X last year, the dominant divisional queen wrote a short memo on Facebook in conjunction with World Mental Health Day.

The ONE Championship athlete posted:

“Mental health is something very important to me because it is something that I have struggled with in the past years. I battled against sadness and negativity and oftentimes would feel hopeless and defeated. I'm grateful that I was able to get past my dark times, but I know that many others may still be in that dark place.”

Angela Lee and Miller will have a soft launch for Fightstory at Kaimana Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, this Saturday, July 15.

