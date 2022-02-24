How Angela Lee became known as ‘Unstoppable’

Martial artists get their unique fight name based on a variety of situations. In Angela Lee’s case, the nickname ‘Unstoppable’ came from the most unlikely of sources.

The ONE women's atomweight world champion’s fight name was her computer background during her teenage years. In an interview with MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs, the Singaporean-American revealed how it all started:

“It's a funny story. It was when I was in high school. Like I was saying, I was doing a lot of combat sports. And, you know, it's very competitive. And I was looking up some kind of motivational wallpapers and things. And, you know, me just being a teenager putting a new wallpaper on my, what's that called, and I found this all-black wallpaper that said, ‘Unstoppable’. I love it. I'm going to keep it.”

Angela Lee excelled at everything she did as a youngster, much like she has done throughout her professional MMA career. The name ‘Unstoppable’ was a befitting nickname, but she didn't think much of it until she needed a moniker before her amateur MMA debut.

She added:

“I'm going to have my amateur MMA debut, and my dad's like, we need a nickname for you. And, you know, if you're going to be a fighter, you need a nickname. And I didn't know, we were thinking of all kinds of things and he pulls up my social media, my Facebook, and he's like, we're going to use that – we're going to use ‘Unstoppable’.”

The nickname has stuck with her ever since. It has been called out every time she makes an appearance on the global stage, and – come Saturday, March 26 at ONE – ‘Unstoppable’ will ring out in the Singapore Indoor Stadium once again.

Angela Lee will defend her atomweight world title against No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE’s 10th-anniversary event.

Angela Lee preparing for her toughest world title defense yet

Angela Lee makes her return at ONE X after taking an extended break to focus on starting a family. The United MMA and Evolve MMA star has made it clear that the time off hasn't interrupted her plans to stay on top of the division over which she reigns.

The 25-year-old martial artist is confident that her skill set will take her past the Thai superstar, who is aiming to become the promotion’s first-ever fighter to win a world championship in three sports.

Angela Lee's wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu will be key to her leaving Singapore with a fifth successful world title defense.

Stamp has been on an impressive run of late, but if there is one athlete who could stop her in her tracks, it is ‘Unstoppable’.

Edited by John Cunningham