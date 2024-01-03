“Live each day with purpose and gratitude” - Angela Lee, family usher in the New Year with a positive mindset

Angela Lee ends her “most difficult year” with a wholesome photo of her and her family.

Before beginning the new calendar year, millions of people worldwide reflected on their 2023, with some proud of their accomplishments and others happy to start fresh. When it comes to Lee, she’s entering 2024 with her head held high after enduring a tough period of her life over the last 12 months.

Earlier this week, Lee shared her wisdom on Instagram with the following message to celebrate the new year:

“Feliz Ano Novo ✨ Happy New Year As we enter 2024, I am proud that we made it through our most difficult year. Life has a different meaning for us now. We place importance and priority on what really matters... Being present. Doing what is best for our health and well-being.”

Lee continued:

“Taking in every moment. Rolling with the punches and continuing to fight through whatever life throws at us. We continue to improve ourselves as parents, spouses and human beings. Together we live each day with purpose and gratitude 🤍Cheers to love, happiness and good health! 🥂”

When did Angela Lee retire from MMA?

In December 2022, the combat sports community was devastated to learn about 18-year-old MMA phenom Victoria Lee passing away. Since then, Victoria’s family, including ONE Championship legends Angela Lee and Christian Lee, has continued working on recovering from the life-changing loss.

Heading into 2024, Christian is expected to return and defend his ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world titles. As for Angela, she officially retired from fighting in 2023.

On September 29, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee were initially set to fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title, with the former winning by third-round knockout. Before the fight started, however, Lee vacated her atomweight MMA throne and retired, leading to Stamp becoming the undisputed queen.

Angela will always be remembered for her accomplishments in the Circle. With that said, the 27-year-old’s journey has just begun as she advocates for mental health awareness.