“Don’t be afraid to cry” - Angela Lee’s heartfelt reflection a year after younger sister Victoria’s untimely passing

This time of year is sure to be a difficult period for Angela Lee and her family following the tragic news that they received about this time some 12 months ago.

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion and her family lost their younger sibling Victoria on Boxing Day of 2022.

The tragedy and it's impact is still being felt in ONE Championship, amongst fans and of course, in the lives of all of Victoria’s loved ones.

Angela Lee posted a raw and emotional message on Instagram to honor the passing of her sister and to try to put her thoughts and feelings on the matter out.

She spoke on what she believes has been her biggest aid - having other members of her family around her to support her.

‘Unstoppable’ ended the message with some words of encouragement for anyone that might be facing similar struggles:

“Don't be afraid to cry, let it out. Talk about the people you love and miss, even if it hurts because the memories and the love is so much greater than the pain of missing them. Remember them in everything you do. That is how they live on. Thinking about you and missing you, every moment of every day sis. We love you forever 🦋🤍”

2023 has been a year of grief, change, and hope for Angela Lee

2023 has been a difficult year for the entire Lee family and Angela Lee has been right at the forefront of it as the most vocal of the tightly-knit unit.

At ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore, she laid her atomweight world championship down in the middle of the Circle and announced her retirement from MMA.

Her brother Christian, who holds both the ONE lightweight and welterweight world championships, has also been inactive throughout the year, although he is expected to make a return early in 2024.

Angela has instead dedicated her time to being with her family and daughter whilst trying to aid others by sharing her own experiences and setting up Fightstory, a place to guide, help, and support those battling with mental health issues.