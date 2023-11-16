Angela Lee says Victoria Lee’s legacy will live through FightStory: “She will be remembered always”

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee will always have her sister Victoria in her heart and mind forever.

While the 18-year-old prodigy is no longer with us physically, Lee says her memory will live on through the recently established non-profit, Fightstory.

In honor of her departed sister, Angela Lee spearheaded the Fightstory movement, which gives professional fighters a safe avenue to discuss mental health.

The combat sports industry, in general, has often swept these issues under a rug for years. ‘Unstoppable’ wants to finally put an end to this stigma once and for all.

Apart from potentially helping thousands of fighters who are all experiencing personal struggles, Fightstory will also preserve the legacy that Victoria Lee left behind.

Angela Lee shared in a guest appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast:

“She will be remembered always. I think rising from this situation and making good for years to come to others and helping them is probably the right way to go. Having Fightstory and helping other people going through the same pressure and having a place to share their thoughts and talk, it's probably the right thing to do at this point. So Fightstory is important.”

Meanwhile, several athletes and MMA personalities have already expressed their full support for Fightstory. Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has vowed to offer whatever assistance the non-profit needs to spread its mission in the martial arts community.

The world may have tragically lost a gentle soul in Victoria Lee, but her warmth and kindness live on through Fightstory.

Here’s the full clip of Angela Lee’s appearance on The Aloha Hour: