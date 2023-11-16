“A global movement for mental health” – Angela Lee says ONE Championship can help spread her mission at Fightstory

When Angela Lee announced her retirement at ONE Fight Night 14, it was a big shock for the fans to see the ONE atomweight MMA world champion walk away.

Whilst her future remained uncertain following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria at the end of 2022, no one could have predicted that we would never see Lee compete inside the Circle ever again.

In interviews before and after making her announcement at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, it became very clear that at this stage in her life, she has other primary focuses on her mind.

Alongside getting to spend more time with her family without the dedication needed for a training camp, ‘Unstoppable’ has another pursuit that motivates her.

Setting up a non-profit organization called Fightstory, Lee hopes to use everything that she has learned and been through in her career to help others.

In moments of struggle, dealing with mental health can feel extremely alienating, and having felt that exact way during the most difficult times of her career, the former world champion wants to be a helping hand for people who might feel like they have nowhere to turn.

During an appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, Angela Lee spoke about her new primary focus as she looks to leave something positive behind.

In particular, she revealed that both ONE Championship and Chatri Sityodtong were incredibly supportive of this move, and with their backing, she hopes to make a real impact:

“Chatri Sityodtong has been very, very supportive, and such a big help and I know that this is just the beginning. I know I can count on him and ONE Championship to help further the mission and we want this to be a global cause, a global movement for mental health and wellness.”

Watch the full interview below: