Angela Lee admits Lee family is ‘never gonna be the same’ after loss of sister Victoria

Victoria Lee’s tragic passing shook the tightly-knit circle of mixed martial arts, but the painful incident had an even greater effect on the grieving Lee family.

Angela, the oldest of the four Lee siblings, wasn’t just an older sister to Victoria but she was a massive inspiration to the prodigious fighter.

The ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion had a different kind of bond with her younger sister, and she talked in detail about how Victoria’s untimely death shook their family to the very core.

In an interview with MMA legend Daniel Cormier for ESPN, Angela said “everything changed” in her family and she believes that things won’t ever return to the way when Victoria was still with them.

Angela said:

“Being the older sister and the oldest of in my family, I always kind of took it upon myself to be like the mini mom and always look out for my siblings, I really tried my best to have open communication and really take care of each individual relationship with my siblings.”

She added:

“You know, with everything that happened with Victoria and especially how it just took everyone by complete surprise, like nobody saw it coming at all, and we consider ourselves like pretty close. So after what happened, just everything changed. Because she was such a part of our puzzle, which is our family, and now there's a piece missing, and it's never gonna be the same.”

Angela recently penned a somber tell-all with The Players' Tribune and it was in that piece where she revealed how Victoria took her own life in late December 2022.

Victoria’s death ultimately pushed Angela to go on hiatus and spearhead the support group FightStory.

There is no news on what Angela will do next on her career but she announced that she will be at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Thoughts and prayers to Angela and the entire Lee family.

Watch Angela's entire interview below: