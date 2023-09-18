Angela Lee expected to make major announcements about her career in the coming weeks

Questions about the future of Angela Lee’s mixed martial arts career will finally be answered in the coming weeks.

This was confirmed by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who said the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion will finally break her silence after a lengthy hiatus from the sport.

Sityodtong said during his interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts:

“Angela is going to break some news on ESPN. I think this week if I'm not mistaken. And then she's going to make a major announcement during fight week of the Singapore event, and then she's going to make another big announcement during the fight night itself, during the event.”

Angela Lee last graced the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year, where she fell short of becoming a double champion against women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

‘Unstoppable’ has been out of the public’s eye in 2023, following the tragic passing of her sister and fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee last December.

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American superstar is indeed one of the most recognizable fighters in women’s MMA today. Lee has 11 wins in 14 career matches, with eight of those coming by way of exhilarating submissions.

In her absence, an interim atomweight MMA world titleholder will be crowned at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As Sityodtong revealed, Lee will be in attendance to witness Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee duke it out for 26 pounds of gold. It remains unclear if Lee will resume her outstanding career and unify those belts with the eventual winner.

We’ll find out soon enough at ONE Fight Night 14. The 10-fight spectacle will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Watch Chatri Sitydotong’s full SCMP MMA interview below: