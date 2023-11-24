“Nothing is more important than your children’s health” – Angela Lee says mental and physical wellbeing a top priority over accolades

Angela Lee has been very open about the pressure and anxiety she faced during her years as an active competitor in MMA in the hopes that she can benefit others.

Being a member of the Lee family provides a certain status that all of her younger siblings are also following as martial artists.

In a recent appearance on Hawaii News Now, Angela Lee spoke as a mother about how it is important to prioritize mental health over any kind of accomplishment for a parent:

“Just keep in mind that the bigger picture is that your health is most important and that's what you should be prioritizing over any grade scholarship or sport accolade and I think that, you know, it needs to be said and for parents as well who are listening and coaches please like nothing is more important than your children's health.”

Lee hopes that in being so open and vulnerable, she can inspire and motivate others who may find themselves in similar positions.

She also gave an update on Fightstory, her non-profit organization which has now become one of her main priorities since retiring:

“So lots of exciting things coming in the future, but first we need to be able to raise the funds so that we can create these programs.”

Watch the full interview below:

Fightstory: Angela Lee’s way of reaching out to the masses

Reigning as the ONE atomweight world champion forced Angela Lee to be somewhat selfish in her pursuit of greatness inside the Circle.

Having felt tremendous weight on her shoulders going into each and every fight, she is now able to look back on those experiences and use them for good.

There will be others out there, whether they are martial artists or not, who feel under some kind of pressure or anxiety that ultimately, they’re putting on themselves by not putting their own health first.

Lee hopes to reinforce this message and be a helping hand for others through Fightstory, which in turn, will honor the legacy of her late sister Victoria.