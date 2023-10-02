Angela Lee credits parents for teaching her how to be a good mother: “They did the best they could”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is trying to do right by her daughter, Ava Marie, and she says being a parent is definitely not easy.

The 27-year-old Singaporean-American superstar says she is lucky to have her own parents, who have guided her throughout life and her illustrious martial arts career.

Lee spoke to Parents.com in a recent interview, and talked about the impact her father Ken and mother Jewelz have had on her life and career, and how it will her raise her own children in the future.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“I love my parents. They're amazing. They did the best they could with what they had but I think with each generation, we're supposed to get better and do better, because we've learned more, and have more experiences. I know Ava will have more tools as she grows up to navigate through life—and I'll be there right by her side.”

Angela is the first among four Lee children. Her younger brother, Christian, is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion. Another brother, Adrian, is an amateur mixed martial arts champion.

Angela’s late sister, Victoria, was also a martial artist. Victoria tragically passed away in December of 2022 after taking her own life.

Lee says that she and her siblings have always supported each other unconditionally. She added:

“It was a good environment—there wasn't this unhealthy competitive rivalry going on. Our love for each other was always above anything else. We just wanted to see each other succeed.”

Lee recently announced her official retirement, laying down her world title belt at the center of the cage at ONE Fight Night 14. After Victoria’s passing, she established FightStory, a non-profit organization that seeks to help people dealing with depression and suicide.

The 27-year-old former ONE world champion has a message for anyone going through tough times. ‘Unstoppable’ said:

“You may think [you’ll upset family and friends], but the truth is that we love you, and we want to know [what you’re going through]. It takes a lot of courage to share your truth, but it's so worth it.”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates