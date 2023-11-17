“I was truly able to pursue my passion and live my dream” – Angela Lee on successful MMA career in ONE Championship

Combat sports can be a cruel mistress and many make it out with everything that they want to take from the sport. However, this wasn’t the case for Angela Lee.

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has accomplished so much in her career and had her fair share of dark moments and emotional lows to go with it.

Aside from the agony and ecstasy of winning and losing big fights, the real battle for ‘Unstoppable’ has come outside the Circle, as she revealed in the build-up to ONE Fight Night 14.

Having lost her younger sister Victoria in tragic circumstances at the end of last year, the champion had been inactive throughout 2023.

That was until ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14.

Making her final walk to the Circle, she laid her world title down on the floor and announced her retirement from the sport.

With new passions and motivation in life outside of competition, there is nothing left for Lee in MMA at this stage in her life.

Whilst fans were upset to see her walk away, there was also a lot of positivity and admiration for the first-ever ONE atomweight world champion having seen her walk away with so much success in her career.

Reflecting on her decision to walk away during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Angela Lee revealed if she has any doubts about her curtain call:

“That was a really special moment. so many different feelings and emotions. I have nothing but gratitude and thanks for my experience and my career. Even through all the ups and downs, I was truly able to pursue my passion and live my dream. But I'm at peace closing this chapter now.”

Watch the full interview and appearance below:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.