“I try my best to put on a brave face” – Angela Lee admits life is still an everyday battle at times

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is considered by many to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in women’s MMA history.

There are few female fighters you’ll find as tough as the former ONE atomweight queen, but even she has days where it’s tough to get out of bed and face the world. Appearing on the Keep It Aloha podcast, Lee revealed that despite everything she has accomplished in her life, her struggles with mental health often force her into a battle much harder than anything she faced inside the Circle. She said:

“As much as I've accomplished in my life and, you know, as tough as you may think I am, my life is still a battle for me. It's still really hard some days and I try my best to put on a brave face, keep moving forward.

“But there are moments where I need to take a step back and address that and be like real with myself.”

Lee officially announced her retirement from mixed martial arts in September 2023 after nearly a decade of dominance. Today, she is focused on helping herself and others who struggle with mental health.

Angela Lee honors her late sister, Victoria Lee, with Fightstory

In December 2022, tragedy struck when Angela Lee’s little sister, Victoria Lee, took her own life.

Needless to say, everything changed for the Lee family. No longer feeling the passion for fighting that she once had, Lee decided to pour her heart and soul into Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization established as a way to pay tribute to Victoria Lee and to give those struggling a voice. Taking it to Instagram, Lee wrote:

“At Fightstory, our goal is to empower fighters of all walks of life; To share their stories, inspire hope, and build a community for everyone to thrive in their mental and physical wellness journey. Everyone you know is fighting a battle that you know nothing about, so be kind always.

“Fightstory exists to let people know that it's ok to talk about your mental health. It's okay to talk about your emotions. It's ok to share what you're going through. Speak your truth. Share your story. We are a community that cares. We are here to listen, support, and encourage you in this journey of life.”

If you want to learn more about Fightstory, visit the organization’s official Instagram.