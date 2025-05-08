"Being able to fight there was amazing" - Adrian Lee reflects on cherished memory competing at ONE 172 in Saitama

Rising lightweight MMA talent Adrian Lee still beams with excitement when recalling his triumphant performance at ONE 172 inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena in March.

Ad

The 18-year-old sensation, who dispatched Takeharu Ogawa via anaconda choke in just 63 seconds of their lightweight MMA tussle, holds a special connection to Japan that made competing in the legendary venue particularly meaningful:

"I was so excited because it was going to be in the Saitama Super Arena," Adrian Lee shared via his YouTube channel a couple of weeks after the fight.

Ad

Trending

"You know, I love Japan. I love always going back there. Going there to visit. I love the food. Oh my God, the food was so good, and being able to fight there was so amazing, and I was so happy and lucky to, you know, get to fight there."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Lee's vlog here:

Ad

Apart from maintaining his perfect record and 100 percent finish rate, the Prodigy Training Center representative reeled in his third successive US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

'The Phenom' opened his professional account and ONE Championship debut with a second-round rear-naked choke win over Australian-based Italian Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 in June last year.

In his sophomore outing at ONE 168: Denver, three months later, the teenage athlete finished hometown bet Nico Cornejo with the same maneuver at 2:37 of the opening frame.

Ad

Fans who missed his fight or any of the action from ONE 172 can head to watch.onefc.com to catch the entire replay for free.

Adrian Lee reveals his ultimate goal in MMA

Just hours after getting his hand raised inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena, Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post what he hopes to achieve when he's right at the pinnacle of the sport.

Ad

The 18-year-old shared:

"My goal in the sport is to be the greatest ever. I have really high aspirations, and I plan on taking multiple belts, and, you know, see where that takes me."

Based on his three outings in ONE Championship thus far, it's safe to say Lee definitely has what it takes to reach GOAT status one day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.