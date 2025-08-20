Adrian Lee plans to capitalize on Tye Ruotolo's hype: "I plan on building off his momentum"

Singaporean-American sensation Adrian Lee is viewing his upcoming clash with ONE submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo as the perfect platform to elevate his profile in ONE Championship.

The 19-year-old fighter will face the highly anticipated MMA debutant in lightweight action at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Thursday, September 5.

"I'm excited. It's a great opportunity for me, and I plan on building off his momentum," Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview.

The Prodigy Training Center product is currently 3-0 in his professional career with three highlight-reel finishes against Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Takeharu Ogawa. He submitted all his opponents inside the ONE Circle.

The youngest of the Lee fight family hopes to maximize the career benefits that come with defeating elite-level opposition to launch him into serious world title contention while establishing his star power.

Though 'The Phenom's' past performances suggest this one could be done quick and early, Ruotolo's ground game acumen could spoil his return at ONE Fight Night 35.

Watch the full interview here:

Adrian Lee admits he was surprised by Tye Ruotolo's callout

While Adrian Lee is ready to dazzle in search of a pristine 4-0 record at ONE Fight Night 35, the young gun admits he was quite shocked by Tye Ruotolo's decision to target his name as a potential debut opponent in the all-encompassing discipline.

"When Tye called me out, I was really surprised. I was like, That's a horrible idea. I think I'm a horrible matchup for him," Lee continued in the same interview.

The youngster was initially hoping for a match against Tye's twin, Kade, who had made a successful start to his MMA career in the lightweight MMA division with a 3-0 run.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch Lee and Ruotolo's matchup and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

