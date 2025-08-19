Adrian Lee shocked by Tye Ruotolo's callout: "That's a horrible idea”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:48 GMT
Adrian Lee (L) and Tye Ruotolo (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Adrian Lee (L) and Tye Ruotolo (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship

The undefeated Singaporean-American sensation, Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee, believes ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is perhaps too loud.

Ad

The 19-year-old sensation will welcome the decorated grappling ace to the MMA realm when they clash in a lightweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.

The marquee event broadcasts live in US primetime from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

During an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee expressed his surprise at Ruotolo's bold callout ahead of their encounter.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"When Tye called me out, I was really surprised. I was like, That's a horrible idea. I think I'm a horrible matchup for him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout carrying a perfect 3-0 professional record, along with a 100 percent finishing rate.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lee acknowledges Ruotolo's Hall of Fame-worthy credentials in the grappling world. However, the Prodigy Training Center standout believes his opponent will be in for a rude awakening in his mixed martial arts debut.

For ‘The Phenom’, MMA is a whole different world compared to grappling, and he wants to remind Ruotolo to be careful what he wishes for at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee says all systems go for ONE Fight Night 35 return

Adrian Lee has been putting the finishing touches on his preparation alongside his brother and head coach, two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Speaking about his training camp progress, the rising lightweight star shared his excitement for the upcoming clash.

While speaking with SCMP, he said:

"It's going great. It's been a great camp and I'm really excited for this fight."
Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash live in U.S. primetime for free.

Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE Fight Night 35.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications