Adrian Lee shocked by Tye Ruotolo's callout: "That's a horrible idea”

The undefeated Singaporean-American sensation, Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee, believes ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is perhaps too loud.

The 19-year-old sensation will welcome the decorated grappling ace to the MMA realm when they clash in a lightweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.

The marquee event broadcasts live in US primetime from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

During an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee expressed his surprise at Ruotolo's bold callout ahead of their encounter.

"When Tye called me out, I was really surprised. I was like, That's a horrible idea. I think I'm a horrible matchup for him."

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout carrying a perfect 3-0 professional record, along with a 100 percent finishing rate.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lee acknowledges Ruotolo's Hall of Fame-worthy credentials in the grappling world. However, the Prodigy Training Center standout believes his opponent will be in for a rude awakening in his mixed martial arts debut.

For ‘The Phenom’, MMA is a whole different world compared to grappling, and he wants to remind Ruotolo to be careful what he wishes for at ONE Fight Night 35.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee says all systems go for ONE Fight Night 35 return

Adrian Lee has been putting the finishing touches on his preparation alongside his brother and head coach, two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Speaking about his training camp progress, the rising lightweight star shared his excitement for the upcoming clash.

While speaking with SCMP, he said:

"It's going great. It's been a great camp and I'm really excited for this fight."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash live in U.S. primetime for free.

