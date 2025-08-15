“I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him” - Adrian Lee believes Tye Ruotolo picked the wrong guy to make his MMA debut against

Teen phenom Adrian Lee believes he is going to be a tough challenge for MMA-debuting Tye Ruotolo. He said he is going to prove that come fight night.The 19-year-old Prodigy Training Center standout will take on welterweight submission grappling world champion Ruotolo in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5. It is part of the marquee event happening at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.It will mark the maiden MMA outing of Ruotolo, who is dipping his hands in the multifaceted sport of mixed martial arts as part of his push to expand his horizons as a fighter.Speaking to ONE Championship in line with his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 35, Adrian Lee opened up about Ruotolo calling him out as his first MMA opponent and how it may not be a good move on the part of the grappling ace.'The Phenom' said as quoted by the promotion:&quot;I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don't think I'm a good matchup for him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian Lee, younger brother of double ONE world champion Christian Lee, has been nothing but impressive in his professional MMA career so far. He has had three matches to date in ONE Championship, which he all won by submission. His latest win was over Japanese Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 in March.Looking to halt his ascent is Ruotolo, who has been undefeated in eight submission grappling matches in ONE on his way to becoming world champion. By competing in MMA, he joins twin brother and fellow submission grappling world champ (lightweight) Kade Ruotolo, who has also ventured into MMA and doing well.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Adrian Lee says he is ready for any opponentAdrian Lee said he is not one to choose his opponent, ever willing to take on anybody pitted against him. It is the kind of mindset he looks to continue embodying as he progresses in his ONE Championship journey.He spoke about it in an interview on the Parry Punch podcast earlier this year, pointing out that his approach to his career is focusing more on his game and what he needs to do in every fight, and leaving the matchmaking to the organization he is in and his handlers.Lee said:&quot;I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmakers or my coaches tell me to go up against, I’d fight whoever it is. It doesn’t really faze me. My dad and my brother deal with all that stuff. I just deal with my fight and get ready.&quot;Lee is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship, joining double world champion Christian, former atomweight queen and now-retired Angela, and the late atomweight fighter Victoria.