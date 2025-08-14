WATCH: Adrian Lee posts new edition of 'A Day In The Life' YouTube series with inside look into his fight camp

Adrian Lee has provided fans with an insight into his training camp as he prepares for his return to the global stage of ONE Championship in a matter of weeks.

Ad

The Prodigy Training Center affiliate looks to go 4-0 in his career at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

Standing in his way of victory inside the Thai capital city will be ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo. They will lock horns in a lightweight MMA tiff.

Ahead of the showdown, 'The Phenom' uploaded a fifth clip onto his YouTube channel (@Adrianleemma) documenting how he tackles a day during fight camp.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the clip here:

Ad

Inside Adrian Lee's fight camp

The 16-minute video, recorded around five weeks before ONE Fight Night 35, captures how he starts his day.

Adrian Lee hops right out of bed to make breakfast before taking a short drive to Prodigy Training Center, the facility named in memory of his late sister, Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee. After a brief warm-up, the 19-year-old superstar jumps straight onto the mats to sharpen his ground game skills alongside elder brother and two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Ad

Lee doesn't waste time getting the advantage over his brother on the mats, an area that will prove crucial on fight night against the submission grappling expert.

After his grapplying session, Lee said:

"This past four weeks have really been grueling training. But I'm super stoked and it's gonna be such a good fight."

Shortly after, he sharpens his striking arsenal alongside his dad, Ken, before proceeding home to make a post-workout meal and jumping straight into an interview for his return at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

Despite his hectic schedule, Adrian Lee makes some time to head back to the gym to oversee a training session and spend time with his godchildren, Christian's two little champs.

The clip wraps up as he heads for a dilation test, followed by a healthy dinner at home. Lastly, Adrian Lee also reminded fans they can expect an explosive affair when he returns to action against Ruotolo.

The 19-year-old added:

"It's going to be a banger of a fight, and I'm excited to show you guys what I can do."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.