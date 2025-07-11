Tye Ruotolo set for explosive MMA debut against undefeated Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is ready to follow his twin brother's footsteps and debut in the all-encompassing discipline at long last.

Ad

The American Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom goes toe-to-toe with undefeated Singaporean-American sensation Adrian Lee in a lightweight MMA showdown set for ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, Sept. 5.

The promotion unveiled this bout on its official website yesterday.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Since joining the promotion, the Atos representative has been nothing short of dominant in his domain, establishing himself as one of the sport's most feared warriors.

The 22-year-old Costa Rica-based talent has compiled a pristine 8-0 slate, overcoming world-class opposition including Garry Tonon, Reinier de Ridder, and Dante Leon.

Along the way, Tye Ruotolo captured the promotion's inaugural welterweight submission grappling gold and has since successfully defended it twice to cement his status atop the food chain.

Ad

Now, he takes a cue from his twin Kade—the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion—who has already proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the discipline.

Ad

Adrian Lee will be no walk in the park for Tye Ruotolo

Standing across from him will be Lee, who has been unstoppable since arriving in ONE Championship last year with three straight submission victories and US$50,000 performance bonuses.

'The Phenom' has showcased his finishing ability against Antonio Mammarella, Nico Cornejo, and Takeharu Ogawa, with the 19-year-old forcing each opponent to tap out in spectacular fashion.

Ad

For Tye Ruotolo, this opportunity to make his bow in MMA has long been on his wishlist. And a triumph over someone of Lee's caliber will add a massive feather in his cap.

On the opposite corner, Lee is fired up to close in on his world title aspirations. Defeating Ruotolo will massively help him boost his stock on his way to his lifelong dream.

Ad

More fights will be added to the show in the coming months. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA.

The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card streams live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers across the United States and Canada on Friday, Sept. 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.