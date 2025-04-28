FREE FULL FIGHT: Lightweight submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo retains his gold in world title thriller vs Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo already owns an insane submission grappling resume at just 22 years old. In June 2023, he solidified his reign over the 170-pound division when he battled Norwegian star Tommy Langaker.
In the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11, fans were treated to a world-class back-and-forth between the two renowned grapplers. Ruotolo leaned on his explosive athleticism, while the challenger sought to outmuscle him. Surprisingly, Langaker scored the first catch of the bout owing to a heel hook.
However, Ruotolo leveled the catch count with a heel hook of his own with around three minutes remaining. The champion's relentless aggression throughout the bout led to him retaining the gold via unanimous decision.
Relive the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
The Atos product would meet Langaker again in January the following year, where he produced a bell-to-bell masterclass to thwart the Wulfing Academy affiliate's dreams of gold again.
Ruotolo's unstoppable grappling game has translated well in his recent venture into the MMA realm, where he holds a pristine 3-0 record. All three of his victories have come by way of first-round submission.
Kade Ruotolo pumped for twin brother's upcoming bout
Kade Ruotolo is raring to watch his twin brother, Tye, defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Canadian phenom Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.
In a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, the two-sport superstar said:
"Absolutely, I think his matchups are great, you know. Dante and Tye, right now, at that size, I couldn't think of a better matchup I'd rather see. Yeah, it's super exciting."
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.