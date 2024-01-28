ONE 165 results: Kade Ruotolo dominates Tommy Langaker in rematch to retain belt

An engrossing submission grappling rematch between ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and former adversary, IBJJF world champion Tommy Langaker from Norway delighted fans in the co-main event of ONE 165.

Ruotolo and Langaker locked horns in June of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, with the American superstar taking home a unanimous decision victory after the 10-minute time limit expired.

This time, the two met at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo last Sunday, January 28th.

Where their first match was much closer, Ruotolo dominated in the rematch, as he had Langaker constantly on the defensive from the myriad of submission attempts the American put together in such a short period of time.

It was an incredible performance from the 21-year-old phenom, who showcased blinding speed and immense technical ability, especially with the way he was able to transition from position to position.

Ruotolo was on top of every situation, threatening with multiple submissions that included a kimura, an armbar, and a crucifix.

Eventually, the defending ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion was able to slap his Norwegian opponent with his signature D’arce choke, scoring a catch on the attempt to put him ahead on the scorecards.

Langaker had his moments with a few leg lock attempts, but Ruotolo’s ability to scramble out of any bad position kept him ahead.

In the end, the 21-year-old proved once again that he has no equal in this division, as he again took home a $50,000 bonus for his efforts.

What’s next for Kade Ruotolo? Hopefully a transition to mixed martial arts in the near future.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Kade Ruotolo’s next fight.