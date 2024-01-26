Submission grappling will be a featured bout for ONE Championship’s upcoming return to Tokyo, Japan, with ONE 165 taking place this Sunday, January 28, as Kade Ruotolo defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against rival Tommy Langaker.

Ruotolo and Langaker set the world on fire in their initial matchup at ONE Fight Night 11 thanks to a see-saw affair that had fans at the edge of their seats throughout the 10-minute matchup.

When it was all said and done, Ruotolo mounted a comeback of epic proportions to beat the Norwegian star via unanimous decision.

In a pre-fight interview ahead of ONE 165, Ruotolo pointed out how eager he is to face the new and improved Langaker:

“He’s been on a bit of a hot streak, so he’s definitely feeling himself and that fires me up even more. I hope he really comes out. Obviously, he’s had a couple of wins since [the last time we fought].”

Following the loss, Langaker tapped into his inner anime protagonist to win gold in the IBJJF No Gi World Championships in December after claiming the bronze medal in the 77 kg category of the 2023 ADCC European, Middle-Eastern, and African Trials

Why Rutolo - Langaker 2 could steal the show

There will be no shortage of action once Ruotolo and Langaker take to the ONE ring inside the Ariake Arena if their first meeting is anything to go by.

Langaker already had Ruotolo dead to rights early in their 2023 classic, and with renewed confidence under his belt, fans can expect him to go all out to get the finish.

The same can be said for the San Diego, California native as he has been training hard with twin brother and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.