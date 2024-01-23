WATCH: Norwegian constrictor Tommy Langaker’s return to world title contention against phenom Kade Ruotolo

ONE Championship will be returning to Tokyo, Japan, four years after its last live event in the' Land of the Rising Sun' with ONE 165 on Sunday, January 28. The event boasts an extremely stacked card that features eight of the best Japanese stars on the roster.

However, there is also one bout that should tickle the fancy of many fans and that is the co-headliner. In it, Tommy Langaker will get another shot at Kade Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship at Ariake Arena.

Their first matchup was razor-close as Langaker had Ruotolo dead to rights at one point in the bout. However, the American star’s ruthless aggression allowed him to mount a comeback and take home the unanimous decision victory.

Following the defeat, Langaker sought to sharpen his skills even more, competing in the 2023 ADCC European, Middle-Eastern and African Trials, in which he took home the bronze medal in the 77kg category.

That was not enough for Langaker, though, as he also won the IBJJF European No Gi Championship in the middleweight division, later capturing the gold medal in the IBJJF No Gi World Championships in December.

ONE Championship recounted Langaker’s history with Ruotolo and his road back to world championship contention on Instagram:

What to expect from Ruotolo vs. Langaker 2

There will certainly be no love lost between two of the promotion’s best submission grapplers as they will both be looking for a definitive end to their rivalry.

Langaker’s performance was so great the first time around that some fans were adamant that he should have been awarded the win. With another shot at the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship in his midst, fans can expect the Norwegian megastar to go all out.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.