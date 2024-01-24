FREE FULL FIGHT: Kade Ruotolo goes through the gauntlet in submission grappling chess match against Tommy Langaker

Submission grappling is quickly growing its presence in the mainstream thanks to the efforts of ONE Championship’s most prominent athletes.

One match that fans can show to those who are yet to dip their toes in the highly technical combat sport would definitely have to be the June 2023 masterclass between ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker.

Fans had high expectations from both competitors. Ruotolo was the ONE world champion who had an impressive collection of performances within the promotion, while Langaker had just finished off Uali Kurzhev in under three minutes.

Ruotolo and Langaker certainly lived up to the hype that was set upon them as they battled inside the ONE ring in the hopes of securing a match-ending submission, showcasing why they are elite-level athletes.

After a tense back-and-forth bout for the better part of 10 minutes, the judges awarded the unanimous decision win to Ruotolo, who brought out the rarely seen Estima Lock to secure the points victory.

Watch the full match below:

Langaker-Ruotolo rematch set for January 28

Their first matchup was such a close affair to the point that fans believe Langaker was just as deserving of the victory as Ruotolo, and ONE Championship is giving them exactly what they want.

Langaker-Ruotolo 2 will take place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, January 28, at ONE 165. It will serve as the co-headliner of a card that could very well be in contention for ONE Championship’s event of the year by the end of 2024.

There will be no love lost once Langaker and Ruotolo share the ONE circle again, though it can be assumed that the former will enter the bout with even more determination after winning gold in the IBJJF No Gi World Championships last December.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.