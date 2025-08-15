“A top tier matchup” - Fans react to impending war between Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo

Fans are pumped for the scheduled marquee showdown between young ONE Championship stars Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo next month. They made their thoughts known on social media.The two fighters are set to collide in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.It will be Lee's fourth match in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in June last year, while welterweight submission grappling world champion Ruotolo will be making his MMA debut.ONE Championship has begun promoting the intriguing matchup, which had fans giving varying takes online. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;This is actually a top tier matchup...&quot; a fan spotlighted.Expecting a top tier clash&quot;It'll be a great fight to see.🔥🔥,&quot; a user said.A must-see fare&quot;Damn this is about to be wild,&quot; another laid down.A wild showdown&quot;The unstoppable force meets the immovable object,&quot; a fan shared to describe the Lee-Ruotolo clash.Formidable forces collidingThen there were comments that had fans taking sides on the matchup.&quot;Lee wins ...this is MMA🔥,&quot; a user pointed out.Adrian Lee because it is MMA&quot;Adrian all day,&quot; one fan made known.Another for Adrian Lee&quot;RUOTOLO BY DARCE⚔️,&quot; a comment boldly called for Ruotolo.A win by submission for Tye RuotoloAdrian Lee out to keep his unblemished record intact at ONE Fight Night 35Teen phenom Adrian Lee is looking to stay unscathed in ONE Championship when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 35 against Tye Ruotolo.The 19-year-old former National Youth MMA champion and Hawaii high school state wrestling champion got his ONE campaign going with an impressive debut in June last year, stopping Australian Antonio Mammarella by submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round of their lightweight showdown.He then followed it with another submission (rear-naked choke) win three months later, stopping American Nico Cornejo in the opening round.In his last fight in March, Lee was once again in his submission best, finishing Japanese Takeharu Ogawa with an Anaconda choke, also in the first round.Each of his victories earned him a hefty performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.Meanwhile, welterweight submission grappling king Ruotolo seeks to extend the kind of success he has had so far in grappling as he makes his initial foray in MMA. He follows on the lead of twin brother and fellow ONE grappling champion Kade Ruotolo (lightweight) who has gotten his MMA campaign to a solid start, winning his first three matches.Like his brother, Ruotolo is venturing into MMA to further test his abilities and continue to evolve as a martial artist.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.