"Dangerous fight for both athletes" - Fans beyond hyped for looming banger between Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo

The combat sports world is buzzing with anticipation following ONE Championship's announcement of the blockbuster lightweight MMA clash between Adrian Lee and submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.Set for ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, the matchup has generated massive excitement among fans who recognize the elite-level talent on display.ONE Championship's official Instagram post featuring the official promotional poster for this lightweight duel has drawn passionate reactions from supporters who understand the significance of this encounter between two entertaining martial artists. YouTuber Shane Fazen (@shanefazen) commented:&quot;Woah! Dangerous fight for both athletes!&quot;Another that goes by the username (@copacetickara) wrote:&quot;This match is CRAZY. I'm so here for it.&quot;@heavy_krown echoed a similar sentiment, sharing:&quot;This is the fight we didn't know we needed!&quot;While most fight fans were pumped to see this pair cross paths at ONE Fight Night 35, a small fraction loaded the comment sections with their pre-fight predictions.@reza_davies knows Tye Ruotolo's Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree will give him the edge. However, if Lee can keep the fight standing, he believes the young teenage star could bag the triumph.&quot;If Lee can defend the take down, he wins in my opinion,&quot; he wrote.A follower that goes by the username (@_bermuda.triangle), however, believes Ruotolo will have the edge due to his ground game wizardry against Adrian Lee.&quot;This won't me an MMA match Ruotolo getting it to the ground ASAP.&quot; What's at stake for Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35The 19-year-old Lee brings his perfect 3-0 professional record and devastating finishing ability, having earned three straight US$50,000 performance bonuses through spectacular submission victories in his brief yet successful ONE tenure.Standing across from him will be the 22-year-old Ruotolo, who has dominated submission grappling competition with an unblemished 8-0 promotional record while holding the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.Adrian Lee's explosive MMA performances have showcased his ability to seamlessly blend striking and grappling, while Ruotolo's transition from submission grappling to mixed martial arts adds an element of unpredictability.The complete ONE Fight Night 35 card will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 5.