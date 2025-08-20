Adrian Lee prepared for all scenarios against Tye Ruotolo: "I'm fully prepared for whatever he has to offer"

Adrian Lee is leaving nothing to chance as he gears himself up for the unpredictable challenge that Tye Ruotolo will present when they clash at ONE Fight Night 35.

'The Phenom' aims to take his career to 4-0 against the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion in what would be the latter's debut in the all-encompassing discipline.

They collide in a lightweight MMA tussle inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee said:

"I'm expecting everything from him. I left no stone unturned. He could come out striking like his brother did, or he could go straight into grappling, but I'm fully prepared for whatever he has to offer."

Based on his readiness, the Prodigy Training Center martial artist could well be on his way to another remarkable night out on martial arts' biggest stage.

Adrian Lee, who trains under the watchful eyes of his elder brother and two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee, looks ready to capitalize on any tactical mistakes or strategic miscalculations from the debuting grappler.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch Lee and Ruotolo's lightweight MMA duel and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, September 5.

Recapping Adrian Lee's flawless run ahead of ONE Fight Night 35 return

After officially putting pen to paper to join the world's largest martial arts organization in December 2023, Adrian Lee's debut was locked in for ONE 167 in June last year.

There, the teenage phenom left the Circle with a rear-naked choke triumph at the expense of Australian-based Italian fighter Antonio Mammarella.

He enjoyed another quick night inside the Circle at ONE 168: Denver, when he used the same finishing maneuver to choke out Nico Cornejo.

Most recently, the Prodigy Training Center representative took out Takeharu Ogawa with a vicious anaconda choke in 63 seconds at ONE 172 in Japan.

All three victories earned the young gun a US$50,000 performance bonus.

