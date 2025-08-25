Adrian Lee doesn't see rivalry with Ruotolo brothers lasting long: "I plan on making a clean sweep"

Rising lightweight MMA contender Adrian "The Phenom" Lee of the United States knows he’ll likely cross paths with the Ruotolo twins somewhere down the line.

The 19-year-old youngest member of the prominent Lee family will first face ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on September 5 at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Lee also believes that a showdown with Tye’s brother Kade Ruotolo is another likely possibility.

While there’s an undeniable friction brewing between the young stars, Adrian Lee predicts a decisive end to any potential rivalry before it truly begins.

An extremely confident Adrian Lee shared in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"You know, to be honest, I don't really see a rivalry happening because I plan on making a clean sweep and, you know, really putting a stamp on this rivalry."

Lee has been impressive so far, going on a blistering 3-0 run to start his mixed martial arts career. The Prodigy Training Center representative has the utmost confidence in his well-rounded repertoire and proclaimed that he won’t back down from the twins’ elite ground game.

Adrian Lee not ruling out a submission win over Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee says fans and pundits alike shouldn't be surprised if he ends up tapping out Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.

So far, the 19-year-old stud has submitted all of his opponents, and he plans to continue that trend against the youngest IBJJF world champion. He told SCMP:

"In the MMA game, one thing that's so great about it is you can't say anything for certain. I'm fully prepared for whatever he's going to do first, but I plan on getting in there and finishing him by any means necessary, whether it's a knockout or a submission."

ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in US primetime, free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

