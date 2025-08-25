Adrian Lee doesn't want to drag out Tye Ruotolo fight: "I train day in and day out to prepare for that scenario"

19-year-old Singaporean-American MMA star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is fully focused on ending his next fight as quickly as possible. The teenage fighter says it’s this Lee family approach to fighting that has seen them earn massive success in the world’s largest martial arts organization for years.

Lee will face American Tye Ruotolo, who will make his pro MMA debut, at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video next weekend.

‘The Phenom’ told the South China Morning Post:

“I don't really feel the need to drag out the fight any longer than it needs to be. You know, if the day does come where the fight gets dragged out longer, you know, two, three rounds, I'll be fully prepared for it. You know, I train day in and day out to prepare for that scenario. And if that day comes, you know, I still plan on coming out on top.”

Lee and Ruotolo are set to lock horns in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee is confident he can submit Tye Ruotolo

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is ready to throw down with American BJJ black belt world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video next weekend. And he believes that if the fight hits the mats, he’ll be ready for Ruotolo in any situation.

Lee told the South China Morning Post:

“I think that's a very high possibility you could see. I'm fully confident in all areas of my game, and if it goes to the ground, I believe I could submit him as well.”

