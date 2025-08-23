Adrian Lee references Garry Tonon's struggles in MMA: "I'm really going to show why there's a difference"

Singaporean-American lightweight MMA hopeful ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee believes his upcoming clash with reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video next month will demonstrate the inherent advantages of pure MMA fighters over grapplers transitioning to mixed martial arts.

The 19-year-old youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship points to veteran grappler Garry Tonon's mixed results in the world’s largest martial arts organization as evidence of the challenges pure grapplers face in their crossover to MMA.

‘The Phenom’ told South China Morning Post:

"Garry's a very accomplished MMA fighter and grappler, as well. He has a lot more experience than Tye and Kade Ruotolo, definitely in the MMA aspect. But you know, it kind of goes to show what happens when an MMA fighter fights a grappler. You know, like the fight with Thanh Le or you know, I think that when the fight day comes to show I'm really going to show why there's a difference."

Check out the interview below:

Although Tonon has experienced great success since transitioning to MMA under the ONE banner, the American star has also run into some problems.

‘The Lion Killer’ was knocked out by former champion Thanh Lee in 2022, and was recently defeated by Shamil Gasanov by decision earlier this month.

Adrian Lee to welcome Tye Ruotolo to MMA at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is ready to welcome Tye Ruotolo to the MMA ranks when the latter makes his debut in the all-encompassing sport next month.

Lee will face Ruotolo in an all-American showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5, with the bout representing the grappling champion's highly anticipated first foray into MMA at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Adrian Lee.

