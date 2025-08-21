Adrian Lee swears by ice baths for mental reset: "You're like, yeah, I can keep going"

  • home icon
By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 21, 2025 14:17 GMT
Adrian Lee (Image by ONE Championship)
Lightweight mixed martial arts star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States swears by the use of ice baths for both a physical and mental reset. The 19-year-old believes it’s the perfect tool for recovery after a hard day’s worth of training.

As the youngster prepares for his marquee showdown against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, the youngest member of the legendary Lee family says ice baths have been his preferred method for rejuvenation during his grueling preparations.

‘The Phenom’ told the South China Morning Post:

"It's kind of hard to say. I don't know if this would really be relaxing, but I love ice baths. They're a great mental reset because, especially during the week, training gets so hard some days, you don't think you can keep going. And once you hop in the ice bath, it's kind of like a full mental reset. You're like, yeah, I can keep going."
Ice baths are popular among athletes, especially combat sports athletes, who subject themselves to full-contact training on a daily basis.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee says Tye Ruotolo’s callout was a big mistake: “That’s a horrible idea”

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee is quick to remind fans that this fight with Tye Ruotolo would not be happening had the American not called him out.

But that being said, the Singaporean-American star believes Ruotolo made a grave mistake in asking him for a fight, and he wants to prove it in the ring.

‘The Phenom’ told SCMP MMA:

“When Tye called me out, I was really surprised. I was like, That’s a horrible idea. I think I’m a horrible matchup for him.”

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
