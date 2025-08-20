  • home icon
Adrian Lee confident he can submit grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo: "If we go to the ground”

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 20, 2025 11:54 GMT
Adrian Lee (Image by ONE Championship)

Lightweight MMA star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is supremely confident in his grappling abilities ahead of his marquee showdown against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger.

The 19-year-old youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship will face Ruotolo in an all-American clash at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5, broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Prime Video.

The bout represents Ruotolo's highly anticipated MMA debut after dominating the submission grappling world, while Lee looks to continue building on his impressive professional record following recent victories over Takeharu Ogawa and Nico Cornejo.

Lee told SCMP MMA:

"I think Tye Ruotolo is very accomplished in the grappling space, and it'll be a great test for my grappling, too. I flew in some amazing grapplers to help me with this camp. I'm confident that if we go to the ground, I can submit him too."
Lee, a four-time National Youth MMA champion who also claimed the 2023 Hawaii High School State wrestling title, has been preparing extensively for the inevitable ground war with Atos Jiu-Jitsu product by bringing in elite training partners.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee believes Tye Ruotolo made a big mistake in picking him for MMA debut: “I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him”

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee can’t wait to show Tye Ruotolo that he picked the wrong guy to make his MMA debut against. When the two meet at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger early next month, the Hawaii resident is out to prove a point.

He told ONE Championship:

“I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him.”

