Adrian Lee believes he's evolved into complete fighter: "I really feel that I'm a mixed martial artist"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States firmly believes that his well-rounded skillset will prove too much for MMA debutant Tye Ruotolo.

Ad

This exciting three-round lightweight MMA showdown will take place at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 5, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Lee acknowledges Ruotolo as one of the most decorated BJJ athletes of this generation, he insists that the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king remains unproven in MMA.

The undefeated 19-year-old confidently said in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'd say my mixed martial arts game is pretty complete, I'd say. I think that there are definitely a lot of areas in my game that I can work to improve on, but I really feel that I'm a mixed martial artist."

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Adrian Lee prides himself on being a complete martial artist, showcasing a versatile skillset reminiscent of his world champion siblings Christian and Angela Lee.

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 professional record, all achieved via first-round submission under the bright lights of the home of martial arts.

Adrian Lee warns Tye Ruotolo that MMA is different than grappling

Adrian Lee plans to showcase the vast difference between pure grappling and mixed martial arts when he faces Tye Ruotolo.

Ad

Ahead of their showdown, the Prodigy Training Center representative delivered a stern message about the realities of transitioning from grappling excellence to MMA success:

"I definitely plan on showing there are levels to this game. You can't just grapple your whole life, and train MMA for two years, and think you can go into the pro league."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight encounter live in U.S. primetime for free.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE Fight Night 35.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.