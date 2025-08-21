Adrian Lee explains his increased social media presence: "I wanted to share more insight into my life"

Adrian Lee has revealed his strategic shift toward embracing social media as a crucial component of building his professional fighting career in modern mixed martial arts.

Ad

The Singaporean-American prospect addressed his evolution from social media recluse to active content creator ahead of his pivotal lightweight MMA clash with Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.

"Beforehand, the first year of my career, I wasn't really focused on social media. I didn't really post much. I didn't really have a following," the 19-year-old recalled before explaining when he decided to eventually give it a go.

Ad

Trending

"But this year I thought, why not? Social media and how everyone perceives you are such a big part of the sport. I wanted to share more insight into my life, and it's been fun. It's easy and fun to create content."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family has built an impressive YouTube following by documenting his training camps and daily routines.

Ad

What matters most is that 'The Phenom' seems to enjoy his time creating content for his growing fanbase.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Adrian Lee focused on acing Tye Ruotolo assignment at ONE Fight Night 35

His passion for content creation will, however, be put on the back burner for a bit as he resumes his quest inside the ONE Circle in a matter of weeks.

Adrian Lee welcomes the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion to the MMA realm inside the revered Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

Ad

The Prodigy Training Center affiliate rides an impressive 3-0 streak heading into his fourth promotional bow. Adrian Lee has finished all his opponents inside the distance, one in round two and the other in the second stanza.

Ruotolo's time under the ONE spotlight has been nothing short of impressive, too.

The Atos representative has an 8-0 slate competing in submission grappling on the global stage.

North American fans can catch this exciting lightweight MMA scrap and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.