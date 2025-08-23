Adrian Lee open to submitting world-class grappler Tye Ruotolo: "I think that's a very high possibility"

Undefeated ONE lightweight MMA sensation Adrian Lee believes he can be the first person to submit Tye Ruotolo in the home of martial arts.

These two generational talents will collide at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, set to go down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.

This will mark Ruotolo’s first MMA bout after going 8-0 in all-grappling contests and capturing the ONE welterweight submission grappling throne.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee expressed supreme confidence in his ground game despite facing one of the world's most accomplished grapplers.

"I think that's a very high possibility you could see. I'm fully confident in all areas of my game, and if it goes to the ground, I believe I could submit him as well."

Meanwhile, Lee is confident his striking skills are far superior to the natural grappler Ruotolo.

However, the Prodigy Training Center standout insists he's no slouch on the ground either.

The 19-year-old phenom is out to shock the world and beat the youngest IBJJF World Champion in his own game by making him tap at ONE Fight Night 35.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee leaving no stone unturned for Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee has prepared for every possible scenario as he looks to give Tye Ruotolo a rude welcome to MMA.

‘The Phenom’ emphasized his comprehensive preparation during the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

"In the MMA game, one thing that's so great about it is you can't say anything for certain. I'm fully prepared for whatever he's going to do first, but I plan on getting in there and finishing him by any means necessary, whether it's a knockout or a submission."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight encounter live in U.S. primetime for free. Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Lee vs. Ruotolo.

