Adrian Lee promises violent finish against Tye Ruotolo: "There's no use in leaving it to the judges"

19-year-old Singaporean-American MMA star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee can’t wait to step back inside the ONE Championship ring and continue his epic quest in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The teenage phenom is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in ONE, with all three wins coming by finish. Lee fully expects to end his next fight early as well.

Lee will face American BJJ black belt world champion Tye Ruotolo in the latter’s professional mixed martial arts debut, and the Hawaii resident plans to spoil his foe’s coming-out party.

‘The Phenom’ told the South China Morning Post:

“My family and I, we are finishers in all means. There's no use in leaving it to the judges. I plan on taking them out.”

Lee and Ruotolo will throw down in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee has big dreams for MMA career

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee doesn’t just want to take part. He wants to take over.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighting sensation is getting ready to face Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend, and he is excited to show fans what he can do against a dangerous grappler.

Lee told South China Morning Post:

“My motivation lies in my love for the sport and my motivation, my drive to become one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. I was lucky enough to have the blessing, you know, one of four children who are mixed martial artists their entire lives, grew up training, and I plan on really taking advantage of that and showing what I can really do.”

