  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Adrian Lee stays focused on next opponent after Tye Ruotolo: "I always take it fight by fight"

Adrian Lee stays focused on next opponent after Tye Ruotolo: "I always take it fight by fight"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:55 GMT
Adrian Lee (Image by ONE Championship)
Adrian Lee (Image by ONE Championship)

Lightweight MMA superstar ‘The Phenom’ Adrian "The Phenom" Lee of Singapore and the United States is taking his ONE Championship career fight by fight.

Ad

The 19-year-old sensation is refusing to look beyond his highly anticipated bout against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video next weekend.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship will face the BJJ black belt in an all-American showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Friday, September 5 at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lee told the South China Morning Post:

"I say the same thing I'd say all the time. I always take it fight by fight. You know, after this fight, I'm just going to get back in the gym and I'm just going to be working my ass off. You know, I train day in and day out, so I'm prepared for whoever they're going to give me next."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee confident in his ability to grapple with, even submit Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: “I think that's a very high possibility”

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee isn’t just out there to defeat Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35, he wants to prove a point -- there are levels to this game.

Ad

That being said, Lee says not to be shocked if he ends up submitting the BJJ black belt and beating him at his own game.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“I think that's a very high possibility you could see. I'm fully confident in all areas of my game, and if it goes to the ground, I believe I could submit him as well.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Adrian Lee.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications