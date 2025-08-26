Adrian Lee stays focused on next opponent after Tye Ruotolo: "I always take it fight by fight"

Lightweight MMA superstar ‘The Phenom’ Adrian "The Phenom" Lee of Singapore and the United States is taking his ONE Championship career fight by fight.

The 19-year-old sensation is refusing to look beyond his highly anticipated bout against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video next weekend.

The youngest member of the legendary Lee family of ONE Championship will face the BJJ black belt in an all-American showdown at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Friday, September 5 at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Lee told the South China Morning Post:

"I say the same thing I'd say all the time. I always take it fight by fight. You know, after this fight, I'm just going to get back in the gym and I'm just going to be working my ass off. You know, I train day in and day out, so I'm prepared for whoever they're going to give me next."

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Adrian Lee confident in his ability to grapple with, even submit Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: “I think that's a very high possibility”

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee isn’t just out there to defeat Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35, he wants to prove a point -- there are levels to this game.

That being said, Lee says not to be shocked if he ends up submitting the BJJ black belt and beating him at his own game.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“I think that's a very high possibility you could see. I'm fully confident in all areas of my game, and if it goes to the ground, I believe I could submit him as well.”

