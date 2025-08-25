Helena Crevar welcomes all challengers regardless of background: "Whoever is in my division"

ONE Championship’s latest signee, Helena Crevar, of the United States, is excited to display her world-class grappling on the home of martial arts’ global stage.

The 18-year-old prodigy made it clear she doesn’t have specific opponents in mind for her promotional debut expected early next year.

Rather than targeting specific rivalries or dream matchups, the American BJJ ace focuses on being ready for any challenge that comes her way, whether from established MMA veterans or specialists transitioning from other disciplines.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Helena Crevar said she’d welcome a challenge against anyone:

"No one in particular. As I said, whoever is in my division, I'd love to compete against wherever they would be from and whether they're coming from a jiu-jitsu or MMA background or, you know, just wants to go up against me."

Watch the full SCMP interview:

Crevar has always had the utmost confidence in her abilities after being under the wing of the legendary John Danaher at New Wave.

Her open-minded approach to competition certainly makes her the perfect fit to ONE Championship's diverse and competitive landscape.

Helena Crevar says New Wave teammates convinced her to sign with ONE

Helena Crevar had plenty of options considering she's a generational talent in 'The Gentle Art'.

But what ultimately persuaded her to join the world's largest martial arts organization was the support of her teammates, particularly former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon and the great Gordon Ryan.

She told SCMP:

"Garry has been doing ONE Championship for a couple of years now and you know I consulted with him and of course John and Gordon [Ryan]. And we thought it was a really good thing for me to do ONE Championship. So, you know, knowing how Garry knows the guys in ONE Championship and also Gordon and John's relationship, it's a really great thing for me."

