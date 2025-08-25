  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Helena Crevar welcomes all challengers regardless of background: "Whoever is in my division"

Helena Crevar welcomes all challengers regardless of background: "Whoever is in my division"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 25, 2025 14:29 GMT
Helena Crevar | Image by ONE Championship
Helena Crevar | Image by ONE Championship

ONE Championship’s latest signee, Helena Crevar, of the United States, is excited to display her world-class grappling on the home of martial arts’ global stage.

Ad

The 18-year-old prodigy made it clear she doesn’t have specific opponents in mind for her promotional debut expected early next year.

Rather than targeting specific rivalries or dream matchups, the American BJJ ace focuses on being ready for any challenge that comes her way, whether from established MMA veterans or specialists transitioning from other disciplines.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Helena Crevar said she’d welcome a challenge against anyone:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No one in particular. As I said, whoever is in my division, I'd love to compete against wherever they would be from and whether they're coming from a jiu-jitsu or MMA background or, you know, just wants to go up against me."

Watch the full SCMP interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Crevar has always had the utmost confidence in her abilities after being under the wing of the legendary John Danaher at New Wave.

Her open-minded approach to competition certainly makes her the perfect fit to ONE Championship's diverse and competitive landscape.

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Helena Crevar

Helena Crevar says New Wave teammates convinced her to sign with ONE

Helena Crevar had plenty of options considering she's a generational talent in 'The Gentle Art'.

Ad

But what ultimately persuaded her to join the world's largest martial arts organization was the support of her teammates, particularly former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon and the great Gordon Ryan.

She told SCMP:

"Garry has been doing ONE Championship for a couple of years now and you know I consulted with him and of course John and Gordon [Ryan]. And we thought it was a really good thing for me to do ONE Championship. So, you know, knowing how Garry knows the guys in ONE Championship and also Gordon and John's relationship, it's a really great thing for me."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications