  • Helena Crevar credits New Wave teammates for ONE Championship decision: "We thought it was a really good thing for me"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:34 GMT
(Left to right) John Danaher, Helena Crevar, Giancarlo Bodini, Luke Griffith, Vagner Rocha [Image courtesy: @helenajiujitsugirl on Instagram]
Submission grappling ace Helena Crevar relied on her New Wave Team family when making her career-defining decision to join ONE Championship.

The Las Vegas native is one of the most sought-after young stars in the BJJ scene and entertained several options.

But after speaking with former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger Garry Tonon and taking advice from Gordon Ryan and coach John Danaher, Crevar made her decision.

The 18-year-old said in a recent South China Morning Post interview:

"Garry has been doing ONE Championship for a couple of years now and you know I consulted with him and of course John and Gordon [Ryan]. And we thought it was a really good thing for me to do ONE Championship. So, you know, knowing how Garry knows the guys in ONE Championship and also Gordon and John's relationship, it's a really great thing for me."
Meanwhile, Helena Crevar’s prodigious skills and burning passion for the sport make her the perfect fit to be part of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The teenage phenom is expected to make her promotional debut early next year and position herself as the new face of the women’s grappling ranks.

Watch the full interview:

Helena Crevar credits John Danaher for unlocking her true potential

Helena Crevar attributes much of her success to training under legendary coach John Danaher.

The youngest ADCC podium finisher moved to Austin, Texas, at just 15 years old to learn from one of grappling's greatest minds.

"Definitely he is very smart. I haven't trained under any coach that is like him. He knows the answer to any question or scenario in any position. So it's really remarkable how smart he is in jiu-jitsu," Crevar told the South China Morning Post.
Under Danaher's tutelage, Crevar has developed into a technical powerhouse with exceptional finishing ability.

Her rapid ascent through the ranks showcases the effectiveness of the New Wave Team's systematic approach to submission grappling.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
